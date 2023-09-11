Biden leads US tech push in Vietnam amid growing tensions with China

Hanoi, Vietnam - President Joe Biden and senior executives from top US tech firms including Google and Intel met Vietnamese business leaders Monday after the two countries agreed to deepen cooperation as Washington seeks to counter China 's growing clout.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a luncheon with Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi on September 11, 2023. © REUTERS

Biden and Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief – the country's paramount leader – struck a "comprehensive strategic partnership" as Washington pushes to boost its network of allies around Asia and the Pacific.



The United States sees manufacturing dynamo Vietnam as an important part of its plan to decrease reliance on China for supplies of strategic resources, and the new pact includes agreements on semiconductors and rare earths.

Executives from tech behemoth Google, chip makers Intel and GlobalFoundries, and aviation giant Boeing joined Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for an "innovation and investment summit."

They held talks with senior figures from a host of leading Vietnamese tech and manufacturing companies including electric car maker VinFast, internet firm VNG, and digital wallet Momo.

At the talks, Biden announced that flag-carrier Vietnam Airlines had agreed a $7.8-billion deal with Boeing to buy 50 medium-haul 737 airliners.

Other deals announced include Microsoft developing a "generative AI-based solution tailored for Vietnam" and NVIDIA teaming up with local companies to deploy artificial intelligence in the cloud, automotive, and healthcare sectors.

Biden left Vietnam on Monday to fly to Alaska for a 9/11 memorial.