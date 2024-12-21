Biden sours MAGA Republicans by beating Trump's record for judge appointments

Washington DC - President Joe Biden recently scored a major landmark after he confirmed his 235th judge, beating out his rival Donald Trump , who will soon take back the office.

MAGA Republicans shared their reactions after Joe Biden (r.) announced he has confirmed 235 judges during his term, one more than Donald Trump did during his. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & Jim WATSON / AFP

On Friday, the White House announced that President Biden, to date, has appointed one Supreme Court justice, two judges to the US Court of International Trade, 45 judges to the Court of Appeals, and 187 judges to district courts, all of which will serve life-long terms.

The White House hailed the milestone, as it "marks the largest number of confirmations in a single term since the [Jimmy Carter] administration."

Democrats have also been celebrating. While speaking on the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the landmark "historic," per NBC News.

But some Republican leaders were less than thrilled with the news. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz admonished Senate Democrats for being "willing to rubber-stamp absolute zealots to be judges," while Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley promised that Trump would kill their joy.

"They're going to brag about having 235 instead of Trump's 234," Grassley said. "On January 20 of 2029, Trump's going to brag about having 240."