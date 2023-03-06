Biden to announce plan for $2-trillion deficit cut in budget proposal

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden is heading to Philadelphia Thursday to unveil his latest budget proposal and plans to protect Medicare, according to the White House.

He’ll visit a union hall where workers are benefiting from his economic plans, the White House said late Sunday, and plans to deliver a speech that outlines his proposals "to invest in America, continue to lower costs for families, protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, reduce the deficit, and more."



The budget proposal would cut the federal deficit by more than $2 trillion over 10 years and extend the life of Medicare, the health plan for Americans over age 65, by at least two decades, without cutting benefits, the White House told the Philadelphia Inquirer, though it did not provide details of how Biden would accomplish that combination.

The budget, however, is unlikely to be enacted as Biden proposes, given Republican control of the US House.

Plans like this typically serve as an outline of a president’s priorities, and a political marker to contrast with his rivals.