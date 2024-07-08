Biden's staff give him startlingly detailed instructions as new report reveals event prep

Washington DC - As President Joe Biden continues to face criticism about his age and fitness for office, a new report claims his staff gives him startlingly detailed instructions on what to do during events.

A recent report revealed how staff for President Joe Biden regularly send him detailed instructions on what to do prior to large campaign events. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Axios, White House staff regularly prepare documents for Biden ahead of events such as speeches and rallies.

One document revealed by the outlet features large photos and text to give Biden details on where to go and what to do. One example shows a photo of a stage, along with the instructions: "Walk to podium."

"It surprised me that a seasoned political pro like the president would need detailed verbal and visual instructions on how to enter and exit a room," one staffer told Axios.

The report follows Biden's poor debate performance against his Republican rival, Donald Trump.

Throughout his campaign, Biden has faced concerns about his age and ability to do his job, and his debate performance brought it front and center, resulting in Trump growing his lead in the polls and growing calls from Democrats for Biden to drop out of the race.

Nonetheless, the president has vowed to continue campaigning.