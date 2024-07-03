Trump's lead over Biden grows after presidential debate disaster

Washington DC - Following last week's disastrous presidential debate, a new poll shows Republican candidate Donald Trump growing his lead over his Democrat rival, Joe Biden .

On Wednesday, The New York Times and Siena College released a joint poll conducted between June 28 and July 2, which surveyed 1,532 voters nationwide.

The results found Trump now leading with 49% to Biden's 43% among likely voters.

Of all voters polled, even those who said they would vote for Biden, 74% agreed the 81-year-old president is too old for the job, a five-point rise from a previous poll.

The results mark the biggest lead Trump has managed in a Times/Siena poll since 2015 and demonstrate a shift in voter's perception of the candidates since the recent debate, which has been panned by many as the worst debate of all time.

Biden, in particular, has been facing heightened criticism for his poor performance, which saw him freeze up and make flubs on several occasions – reviving concerns about his age and cognitive state.

The debate has sent the Democratic Party into a frenzy as prominent members weigh the option of replacing Biden with a stronger candidate to take on Trump.