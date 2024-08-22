Fake Biden robocall leads to massive fine for telecom company

Washington DC - A telecom company has been fined $1 million for sending a fake campaign robocall featuring an AI-generated message from President Joe Biden .

The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday that Lingo Telecom agreed to pay the fine and had also committed to a unique program to verify the trustworthiness of customers who use its networks to transmit data.



The fraudulent call, with a voice that sounded deceptively like Biden's, was used in January to call voters in New Hampshire and urge them not to participate in the Democratic Party's primary election.

Biden's voice in the call was generated using AI software and the sender information was also falsified, making it appear to come from a Democratic political committee.

"Every one of us deserves to know that the voice on the line is exactly who they claim to be," FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. "If AI is being used, that should be made clear to any consumer, citizen, and voter who encounters it."

In May, the FCC proposed a fine of $6 million for the originator of the call, a political consultant.

The incident raised concerns about the potential misuse of AI, especially in the run-up to the presidential election in November.