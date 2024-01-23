Fake Joe Biden robocoll wreaks havoc ahead of New Hampshire primary

Concord, New Hampshire - Authorities are investigating a series of robocalls impersonating President Joe Biden made to New Hampshire voters ahead of the state's primaries.

Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating a series of robocalls impersonating Joe Biden were made, asking voters not to vote in the upcoming primary. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to NBC News, an unknown amount of voters received a call urging them not to bother showing up to cast their vote.

"Republicans have been trying to push nonpartisan and Democratic voters to participate in their primary. What a bunch of malarkey," the fake Biden says.

"We know the value of voting Democratic when our votes count. It's important that you save your vote for the November election.



"We'll need your help in electing Democrats up and down the ticket," the voice adds. "Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again."

The call concludes by sharing the number for Kathy Sullivan, a former New Hampshire Democratic Party chair who now runs a super PAC supporting Biden's re-election effort in the state.