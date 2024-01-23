Fake Joe Biden robocoll wreaks havoc ahead of New Hampshire primary
Concord, New Hampshire - Authorities are investigating a series of robocalls impersonating President Joe Biden made to New Hampshire voters ahead of the state's primaries.
According to NBC News, an unknown amount of voters received a call urging them not to bother showing up to cast their vote.
"Republicans have been trying to push nonpartisan and Democratic voters to participate in their primary. What a bunch of malarkey," the fake Biden says.
"We know the value of voting Democratic when our votes count. It's important that you save your vote for the November election.
"We'll need your help in electing Democrats up and down the ticket," the voice adds. "Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again."
The call concludes by sharing the number for Kathy Sullivan, a former New Hampshire Democratic Party chair who now runs a super PAC supporting Biden's re-election effort in the state.
President Biden will not appear on ballots in New Hampshire
The New Hampshire attorney general's office said in a statement that the call was "'spoofed' to falsely show" the call came from Sullivan and described it as "an unlawful attempt to disrupt" the primary and "suppress" voters.
Biden's name will not appear on ballots in New Hampshire on Tuesday after the Democratic National Convention backed a plan to make South Carolina the first in the nation to vote and award delegates.
Biden's supporters are urging others to write-in the president's name during the caucuses on Tuesday.
