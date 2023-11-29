Joe Biden rips into Lauren Boebert during fundraising event on Day 1 of Colorado trip

Denver, Colorado - President Joe Biden arrived in Colorado on Tuesday as a part of a two-day trip to speak on his Bidenomics policy and take shots at Republicans, including state Representative Lauren Boebert .

During a trip to Colorado, President Joe Biden spoke at an event where he criticized Republicans – particularly state Representative Lauren Boebert. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

According to The Colorado Sun, Biden gave a speech Tuesday evening during a fundraising event where he criticized Republicans for opposing his Inflation Reduction Act – particularly Boebert, who he called out by name.

"The congresswoman, along with every single one of her Republican colleagues, voted against the law – and then she vowed to repeal it," Biden said. "She called it a 'massive failure.'"

Biden also took aim at former President Donald Trump, who he said is to blame for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last year.

"Donald Trump is about to find out about the power of women in America in 2024," he stated.

Prior to the trip, the White House said in a press release that Biden intended to "highlight how Bidenomics is driving record investments" in the area.

As he arrived in Colorado, Boebert was doing an interview with KKTV 11 News in which she defended her opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act, describing it as "a complete scam" that will cost taxpayers "hundreds of billions of dollars."