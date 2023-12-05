Republicans prepare to vote for "necessary" Biden impeachment inquiry

Washington DC - House Republicans announced on Tuesday that they will soon vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry currently underway against President Joe Biden .

House Speaker Mike Johnson (r) announced on Tuesday the House Republicans will soon vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. © Collage: ALEX WONG & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NBC News, Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota say if the vote does actually happen, it is expected to take place next week.

Back in September, Kevin McCarthy, who was House Speaker at the time, launched an impeachment probe relating to questionable business dealings Biden and his family have been involved in.

The White House so far has refused to cooperate, arguing they aren't required to do so, as McCarthy did not hold a vote for the inquiry.

Current Speaker Mike Johnson now says the upcoming vote is "a necessary constitutional step."

"We've come to this sort of inflection point because the White House is stonewalling that investigation," he explained.

"They're refusing to turn over key witnesses to allow them to testify as they've been subpoenaed."