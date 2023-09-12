Kevin McCarthy launches bombshell impeachment probe into Joe Biden

Washington DC - US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for a bombshell impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden .

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (l.) has given the go ahead for an impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden. © Collage: REUTERS

"I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry," the Republican said, claiming that Biden lied to the American people about his son Hunter's foreign business dealings.

"The American people deserve to know that the public offices are not for sale and that the federal government is not being used to cover up the actions of a politically associated family."

McCarthy has bowed to persistent pressure from his party's far right, with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert among the loudest voices calling for an impeachment.

Oversight and Accountability Committee chairman James Comer had been leading a probe into the unsubstantiated claims that Biden took bribes while he was vice president.

Speaking to the media, McCarthy said "eye witnesses have testified that the president joined on multiple phones and had multiple interactions, dinners that resulted in millions of dollars into his son and his son's business partners."

"I would encourage the president and his team to fully cooperate with this investigation in the interests of transparency," he added "We will go wherever the evidence takes us."