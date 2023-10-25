Who is new House Speaker Mike Johnson?

Washington DC – Mike Who? A little-known conservative is now two steps away from the US presidency after being elected the new Speaker of the House.

Mike Johnson was elected Speaker of the House on Wednesday. © Collage: Win McNamee / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A virtual unknown beyond the shaded verandas and air-conditioned municipal halls of the Deep South, Louisiana congressman Mike Johnson is emblematic of the broader ideological and partisan divides that shape US politics.

The 51-year-old attorney's journey to Washington was paved with a deep commitment to traditional values that delights fellow conservatives but has invited accusations that he is out of step with modern America and lacks a commitment to democracy.

The staunch Donald Trump loyalist, who on Wednesday was elected speaker of the US House of Representatives, was the chief architect in Congress of legal efforts to overturn the Republican leader's 2020 election defeat to President Joe Biden.

An unapologetic opponent of reproductive rights and an outspoken advocate for tough immigration controls, Johnson climbed quickly through the ranks of Republican politics, where his conservative voting record propelled him to a junior leadership position.

"We're going to serve the people of this country. We're going to restore their faith in Congress, this institution of government. America is the last, best hope of man on the Earth," he told reporters at a news conference after his nomination, flanked by jubilant colleagues.

"Abraham Lincoln said it, Ronald Reagan used to remind us all the time, and we're here to remind you of that, again."

"This House Republican majority is united," Johnson had told reporters as colleagues cheered and applauded following his nomination.

A virtual unknown, Johnson's lack of star power appears to have helped the 51-year-old attorney and religious rights campaigner, who lacked the enemies from his own side that prompted the downfall of every other candidate.

Far from his party's first choice, he was able to capitalize on the desperation of lawmakers to move on from the impasse, although winning the gavel was still a heavy lift in the deeply-fractured House Republican Conference.

"I haven't heard one negative comment about him. Everybody likes him, he's respected by all... somebody that's going to be really spectacular and maybe for many years to come," Trump said ahead of the vote.