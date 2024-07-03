White House gives stern response to Biden withdrawal rumors

Washington DC - Joe Biden is "absolutely not" pulling out of the White House race, his spokeswoman said Wednesday, as pressure mounted on the president following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump .

Joe Biden is "absolutely not" pulling out of the White House race, his spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, (r.) said Wednesday, as pressure mounted on the president. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

On Wednesday, the New York Times and CNN reported that Biden had acknowledged to a key ally that his re-election bid was on the line if he failed to quickly reassure the public that he was still up to the job.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre rejected those reports outright and insisted Biden had "absolutely" no intention of withdrawing as the Democratic nominee.

"The president is clear-eyed, and he is staying in the race," she told reporters

Biden conceded in a call with campaign and party staffers that his incoherent, unfocused answers against Trump had damaged him, multiple media outlets reported – but he insisted he was in the race for the long haul.

"Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can – as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running... no one's pushing me out. I'm not leaving. I'm in this race to the end, and we're going to win," the veteran Democrat said, according to Politico.