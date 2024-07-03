Biden urged to step down by another two high-profile Democrats
San Antonio, Texas - Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro and current Massachusetts state Representative Mike Connolly have become the latest high-profile Democrats to call on President Joe Biden to step down.
"Joe Biden is a good man and has been a good president. But last week’s debate disturbingly demonstrated that he is unable to effectively prosecute the case against Donald Trump – much less inspire and mobilize voters to the polls," Castro shared in a statement on X.
"Defeating Donald Trump is too important for Democrats to do nothing," Castro continued. "With the understanding that the stakes are so high, President Biden should make the difficult decision to withdraw from the race."
Castro ran for the presidency in 2020 – a contest Biden ultimately won against Trump. After dropping out of the Democratic primary, the former San Antonio mayor endorsed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren before ultimately backing Biden.
The Texan politician turned MSNBC analyst's call for Biden's withdrawal came after the president's disastrous first debate performance sparked widespread fears of his mental acuity and fitness for office.
Many Democratic leaders have rallied around the president since the debate, but on Tuesday, Texas Representative Lloyd Doggett became the first Democrat in Congress to urge Biden to step aside and make way for another candidate to win the party nomination.
Kamala Harris responds to calls for Biden's replacement
Panic has engulfed the Democratic Party as Donald Trump appears poised to secure the Republican nomination.
Massachusetts state Representative Mike Connolly also urged the president to withdraw late Tuesday, citing the urgency of defeating Trump in November.
"It’s sad to see a person in decline – but it’s time for President Biden to end his campaign for re-election and for top Democrats to stop gaslighting the American people. Trump is now closer than ever to retaking the White House, and we need to do everything we can to stop him," he posted on X.
Vice President Kamala Harris has been tapped as a likely candidate to replace Biden should he step aside. She has so far declined to comment on the possibility in wake of the debate.
"Look, Joe Biden is our nominee. We beat Trump once and we’re gonna beat him. Period," Harris said in an interview with CBS News on Tuesday.
"I am proud to be Joe Biden’s running mate. Thank you," she added.
