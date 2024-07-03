Biden urged to step down by another two high-profile Democrats

San Antonio, Texas - Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro and current Massachusetts state Representative Mike Connolly have become the latest high-profile Democrats to call on President Joe Biden to step down.

Massachusetts state Representative Mike Connolly (l.) and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro have called on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race for the White House. © Collage: Ryan McBride / AFP & SERGIO FLORES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Joe Biden is a good man and has been a good president. But last week’s debate disturbingly demonstrated that he is unable to effectively prosecute the case against Donald Trump – much less inspire and mobilize voters to the polls," Castro shared in a statement on X.

"Defeating Donald Trump is too important for Democrats to do nothing," Castro continued. "With the understanding that the stakes are so high, President Biden should make the difficult decision to withdraw from the race."

Castro ran for the presidency in 2020 – a contest Biden ultimately won against Trump. After dropping out of the Democratic primary, the former San Antonio mayor endorsed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren before ultimately backing Biden.

The Texan politician turned MSNBC analyst's call for Biden's withdrawal came after the president's disastrous first debate performance sparked widespread fears of his mental acuity and fitness for office.

Many Democratic leaders have rallied around the president since the debate, but on Tuesday, Texas Representative Lloyd Doggett became the first Democrat in Congress to urge Biden to step aside and make way for another candidate to win the party nomination.