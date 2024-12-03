White House press secretary explains why Joe Biden decided to pardon Hunter

Washington DC - The White House defended the pardon issued by President Joe Biden to his son, Hunter, amid the continued fallout from the shock U-turn.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Joe Biden's decision to issue a full pardon to his son, Hunter. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

As criticism from both Republicans and Democrats mounted on Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to justify Biden's complete reversal.

The 82-year-old had repeatedly vowed not to intervene in Hunter's case, which involved making false statements on a firearm purchase form, as well as tax evasion charges.

Jean-Pierre, who as recently as September insisted Joe Biden's stance had not changed, said Monday that the highly contentious move was motivated by a belief that "political opponents" would continue to target Hunter.

"It didn't seem like they would move on," Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One, per the Guardian, as Biden embarked on a trip to Angola. "They would continue to go after his son. That's what he believed."

NBC News also quoted her as saying: "Hunter was singled out, and because his last name was Biden, because he was the president’s son. That’s what we saw. And so the president believed enough is enough, and the president took action, and he also believes that they tried to break his son in order to break him."

That line echoed Biden's own justification after he announced the pardon.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter's cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son," he said on Sunday.