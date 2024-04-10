Woman who sold Ashley BIden's diary to right-wing group faces prison time

New York, New York - A Florida woman was slapped with jail time after she stole a diary belonging to President Joe Biden 's daughter, Ashley, and sold it in an effort to ruin his 2020 campaign.

According to The New York Times, Judge Laura Taylor Swain of Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York sentenced Aimee Harris (41) on Tuesday to one month in prison, three years of probation, and three months of home confinement, and ordered her to pay back the money.

Harris had claimed that the diary was left abandoned at the home of a friend she was staying with when she took it, but prosecutors accused her of stealing it, noting the diary was left with Ashley's personal belongings, which were left there in storage.

She then enlisted her friend Robert Kurlander to help her sell it, eventually striking a deal with Project Veritas, a far-right activist group, which paid each of them $20,000.

Text messages between Harris and Kurlander revealed they were aware that the diary was stolen, and their plans to use it against President Biden.

Prosecutors originally recommended a sentence of home confinement and supervised release, but sentencing was repeatedly delayed as Harris evaded appearing in court numerous times, claiming to be ill or having child care issues.