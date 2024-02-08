Right-wing Project Veritas admits to spreading election disinformation lie

Erie, Pennsylvania - Right-wing activist group Project Veritas and its ex- leader have renounced bogus claims that a Pennsylvania postmaster illegally backdated mail-in ballots during the 2020 US election , highlighting the power of litigation in combatting disinformation even years later.

James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, has admitted he lied about bogus claims a Pennsylvania postmaster helped to rig the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump by illegally backdating mail-in ballots. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The organization and its founder James O'Keefe, known for sting operations targeting progressives, admitted in statements Monday they had helped broadcast the lie, after settling a defamation lawsuit brought by the postmaster.



The settlement is the latest in a string of such suits targeting those who intentionally spread lies about the 2020 US presidential election.

Project Veritas admitted to having amplified a mail carrier's claims that he overheard postmaster Robert Weisenbach discussing a scheme to illegally backdate late mail-in ballots, an allegation that the group spread in articles and videos published after the 2020 election.

"Neither Mr. Weisenbach nor any other USPS employee in Erie, Pennsylvania, engaged in election fraud or any other wrongdoing related to mail-in ballots," both of their statements said, adding that there is "no evidence" fraud occurred.

Previous defamation suits have forced similar retractions from Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani and others who parroted the ex-president's false claims about widespread fraud.

"The hope is that some of these defamation verdicts and settlements will play a role in deterring the spreading of election lies," said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at UCLA.

"They help show that people who try to undermine free and fair elections may pay a price."

The statements are also a reminder of the post-2020 chaos, which experts say could recur in 2024 as Trump eyes a rematch with President Joe Biden.

"We have seen new and often outlandish claims around every facet of the election process, from absentee voting by mail to the type of pens being used," said Tammy Patrick of the National Association of Election Officials. "I imagine that trend will continue."