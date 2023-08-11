Joe Manchin considering bombshell move ahead of 2024 election

Washington DC - West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is reportedly considering a run for president in 2024 and may actually leave the Democratic Party to do it!

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin says he is considering leaving his party to become an independent ahead of the 2024 elections. © Jemal Countess/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Manchin revealed in an interview with MetroNews he was "thinking seriously" about leaving the party and becoming an independent, because he believes the Democratic "brand has become so bad."

"I can't accept either party, to be honest with you," he said, insisting that both institutions have "gone off the Richter scale."

Manchin, who described himself as "not a Washington Democrat," has voted against prominent Democratic agendas on several occasions and garnered a reputation of being one of the party's most conservative members.

The senator, who has been reelected twice, has been considering entering the 2024 presidential race instead of running for his seat again but has so far kept his cards close to his chest.

"I haven't made any decisions whatsoever on any of my political direction," he said.

Some critics have argued that Manchin running for president as an independent would siphon votes from the Democrats, ultimately helping Donald Trump – the favorite for the Republican Party's nomination – win reelection.

When asked about that line of argument, Manchin responded: "I don't see that favoring either side, because you just can't tell how this is going to break."