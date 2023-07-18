Joe Manchin drops biggest hint yet about 2024 presidential bid

Goffstown, New Hampshire - West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin teased the possibility of a 2024 third-party presidential bid at a Monday town hall in the key primary state of New Hampshire.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has not ruled out a 2024 bid for the White House on a third-party ticket. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"The political parties have not delivered," Manchin told the audience at a town hall at Saint Anselm College, put on by the bipartisan organization No Labels.

Manchin, appearing alongside Utah's former Republican Governor Jon Huntsman, criticized former President Donald Trump for his baseless "stolen election" claims, while suggesting current President Joe Biden has been pushed too far to the left.

"We need options," Manchin insisted.

In the lead-up to the town hall, it was speculated that Manchin might use the event as an opportunity to announce a run for the White House on a No Labels ticket, but the senator declined to give a straight answer either way.

"Let’s see what happens; it’s too early," Manchin said. "If I get in the race, I'm going to win."

"I’m not here running for president tonight. I’m here to, basically, try to save the nation."