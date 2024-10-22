Judge rules Rudy Giuliani must give up NYC penthouse and more to Georgia poll workers he defamed

New York, New York - A judge recently ruled that former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani will have to hand over his Manhattan apartment and other luxury items he owns to the two Georgia poll workers he defamed.

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has been ordered by a judge to hand over his Manhattan home and other assets to poll workers he defamed. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch

In an order issued on Tuesday, District Judge Lewis Liman ruled that Giuliani will have to turn over the penthouse, a 1980 Mercedes-Benz previously owned by the late actor Lauren Bacall, valuable sports memorabilia, including his signed Joe DiMaggio jersey, his collection of watches and other jewelry, furniture, and his TV to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss.

Freeman and Moss will also be entitled to $2 million in legal fees that Giuliani claims the campaign for Donald Trump has promised to pay.

Giuliani has seven days to comply with the order.

The ruling comes after a jury found that Giuliani defamed Freeman and Moss by pushing false claims they engaged in election fraud while serving as poll workers in Georgia during the 2020 election.

In December 2023, the two women were awarded over $150 million in damages, forcing the wealthy politician to file for bankruptcy.