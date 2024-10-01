Rudy Giuliani's daughter rips Trump for ruining her father's legacy as she endorses Harris

Rudy Giuliani's daughter recently wrote an op-ed criticizing Donald Trump for ruining her father's legacy and endorsed his rival, Kamala Harris, for president.

By Rey Harris

Los Angeles, California - The daughter of former New York City mayor and attorney Rudy Giuliani has claimed Donald Trump destroyed her father's legacy and has confirmed she's now endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

Rudy Giuliani's (r.) daughter recently wrote an op-ed criticizing Donald Trump (l.) for ruining her father's legacy and endorsed his rival, Kamala Harris, for president.
Rudy Giuliani's (r.) daughter recently wrote an op-ed criticizing Donald Trump (l.) for ruining her father's legacy and endorsed his rival, Kamala Harris, for president.  © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In a recent piece published in Vanity Fair, Caroline Rose Giuliani recounted the night her father informed her that he was considering taking a job as Trump's attorney.

She admitted that she "ugly-cried for a few minutes" but then spent three hours trying to talk him out of taking "this morally perilous path."

"I held nothing back," Caroline wrote. "I voiced all of my concerns about Trump's open racism, rampant misogyny, and total lack of empathy.

Walz vs. Vance: What you need to know about the vice presidential debate
Politicians Walz vs. Vance: What you need to know about the vice presidential debate

"For the rest of that night, I held onto hope that a daughter's emotional entreaty might actually sway a father," she added.

Unfortunately, her pleas were ignored, and Giuliani went on to suffer a "very public and relentless implosion."

"After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I've been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump," Caroline stated.

"I cannot bear to lose our country to him too," she continued, adding that she is voicing her "adamant support" for Harris, and her running mate Tim Walz, for president in November.

The downward spiral of Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani using a handheld video camera during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024.
Rudy Giuliani using a handheld video camera during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Giuliani was once a praised figure in politics, having served as US Attorney General and mayor of New York City.

Most notably, he was mayor during the September 11 terrorist attacks and became well known for helping NYC make a strong and positive recovery.

However, after Giuliani began working for Trump and eventually became one of his most ardent supporters, his once incredible reputation was reduced to something of a joke.

Hurricane Helene death toll rises again as Biden responds furiously to "liar" Trump
Joe Biden Hurricane Helene death toll rises again as Biden responds furiously to "liar" Trump

As Trump's attorney, Giuliani aggressively spread his client's unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and allegedly participated in plots to have the results overturned.

His actions led to him being indicted alongside Trump in the Georgia election case, being ordered to pay $148 million after losing a defamation lawsuit regarding his lies, and he was disbarred from practicing law in New York and Washington DC.

He was also forced to file for bankruptcy and was fired from a job at a radio station for going on a "stolen election" tirade on his show.

Nonetheless, Giuliani continues to be a loud and proud MAGA Republican, even as Trump promised to help pay his legal expenses – but never did.

Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

More on Donald Trump: