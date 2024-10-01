Rudy Giuliani's daughter rips Trump for ruining her father's legacy as she endorses Harris
Los Angeles, California - The daughter of former New York City mayor and attorney Rudy Giuliani has claimed Donald Trump destroyed her father's legacy and has confirmed she's now endorsing Kamala Harris for president.
In a recent piece published in Vanity Fair, Caroline Rose Giuliani recounted the night her father informed her that he was considering taking a job as Trump's attorney.
She admitted that she "ugly-cried for a few minutes" but then spent three hours trying to talk him out of taking "this morally perilous path."
"I held nothing back," Caroline wrote. "I voiced all of my concerns about Trump's open racism, rampant misogyny, and total lack of empathy.
"For the rest of that night, I held onto hope that a daughter's emotional entreaty might actually sway a father," she added.
Unfortunately, her pleas were ignored, and Giuliani went on to suffer a "very public and relentless implosion."
"After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I've been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump," Caroline stated.
"I cannot bear to lose our country to him too," she continued, adding that she is voicing her "adamant support" for Harris, and her running mate Tim Walz, for president in November.
The downward spiral of Rudy Giuliani
Giuliani was once a praised figure in politics, having served as US Attorney General and mayor of New York City.
Most notably, he was mayor during the September 11 terrorist attacks and became well known for helping NYC make a strong and positive recovery.
However, after Giuliani began working for Trump and eventually became one of his most ardent supporters, his once incredible reputation was reduced to something of a joke.
As Trump's attorney, Giuliani aggressively spread his client's unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and allegedly participated in plots to have the results overturned.
His actions led to him being indicted alongside Trump in the Georgia election case, being ordered to pay $148 million after losing a defamation lawsuit regarding his lies, and he was disbarred from practicing law in New York and Washington DC.
He was also forced to file for bankruptcy and was fired from a job at a radio station for going on a "stolen election" tirade on his show.
Nonetheless, Giuliani continues to be a loud and proud MAGA Republican, even as Trump promised to help pay his legal expenses – but never did.
Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP