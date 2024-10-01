Rudy Giuliani's daughter rips Trump for ruining her father's legacy as she endorses Harris

Los Angeles, California - The daughter of former New York City mayor and attorney Rudy Giuliani has claimed Donald Trump destroyed her father's legacy and has confirmed she's now endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

Rudy Giuliani's (r.) daughter recently wrote an op-ed criticizing Donald Trump (l.) for ruining her father's legacy and endorsed his rival, Kamala Harris, for president. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In a recent piece published in Vanity Fair, Caroline Rose Giuliani recounted the night her father informed her that he was considering taking a job as Trump's attorney.

She admitted that she "ugly-cried for a few minutes" but then spent three hours trying to talk him out of taking "this morally perilous path."

"I held nothing back," Caroline wrote. "I voiced all of my concerns about Trump's open racism, rampant misogyny, and total lack of empathy.

"For the rest of that night, I held onto hope that a daughter's emotional entreaty might actually sway a father," she added.

Unfortunately, her pleas were ignored, and Giuliani went on to suffer a "very public and relentless implosion."

"After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I've been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump," Caroline stated.

"I cannot bear to lose our country to him too," she continued, adding that she is voicing her "adamant support" for Harris, and her running mate Tim Walz, for president in November.