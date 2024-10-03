Doug Emhoff faces allegations of slapping his ex during a boozy night out in France

Washington DC - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris , was recently accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend years ago, but he vehemently denies the claim.

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris' husband is now facing allegations that he slapped an ex-girlfriend years ago, which he has denied. © Erin Schaff / POOL / AFP

According to The Daily Mail, three friends of the ex, whom the outlet only identified as "a successful New York attorney," claimed Emhoff "struck the woman in the face so hard she spun around" while they were waiting for valet service after attending an event for the 2012 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Emhoff's actions were believed to be fueled by a long night of drinking and reportedly came after he believed he saw his date hitting on one of the valets.

The friends recounted the ex telling them the story and shared photos of the then-couple and other evidence to corroborate the details.

They also claimed the ex told them that during Emhoff's first marriage, he cheated with his daughter's nanny, and after allegedly impregnating her, the nanny said he caused her to miscarry.

The ex has refused to comment.

The wild allegations come as Harris, whom Emhoff wed in 2013, runs for president against Republican Donald Trump.

Emhoff has admitted to allegations of an affair during his first marriage – but denies the slap ever happened.