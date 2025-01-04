JD Vance caught laughing after Kamala Harris flubs pledge of allegiance during Senate swear-in

Washington DC - Former presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently led a swearing-in ceremony for new senators, and vice-president elect JD Vance appeared thoroughly entertained by it.

A recent viral video appears to show JD Vance (l.) laughing at Kamala Harris (r.) after she flubbed the Pledge of Allegiance during a Senate swearing-in ceremony. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

The ceremony took place on Friday on Capitol Hill, with Harris kicking the event off by citing the Pledge of Allegiance.

But a clip of the moment has gone viral, as Harris appeared to begin by turning to face the wrong flag before quickly correcting herself, and then mumbling through it, as if she forgot the words to the pledge.

In another clip taken moments later, as Harris is swearing in senators, Vance is seen standing near several of his Republican allies.

He appears to laugh while Harris swears in newly appointed Sen. Bernie Moreno of his home state of Ohio.

The ceremony comes after Harris suffered a disappointing loss to Vance's boss, Donald Trump, back in November.

MAGA fans on social media have been slamming Harris for flubbing the pledge, with some accusing her of appearing drunk on the Senate floor, and others arguing it was unacceptable for an elected official and disrespectful of American tradition.

Many ironically praised Vance's conduct, as one user said he appeared to be reacting to "what a joke Kamala Harris is."