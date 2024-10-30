Kamala Harris reveals where she'll spend Election Night

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris will spend Election Night at Howard University in Washington, the historically Black college where the Democrat studied 40 years ago, her spokesperson told AFP Tuesday.

Kamala Harris will spend Election Night at Howard University in Washington, the historically Black college where the Democrat studied 40 years ago. © RYAN M. KELLY / AFP

November 5 will see Harris either become the first woman to win the White House, or she will be defeated by Republican candidate Donald Trump.

According to a report from NBC News published Tuesday, the Harris campaign is planning to host the event in the Howard University Quad, but the location is subject to change in the days ahead.

Nicknamed the "Black Harvard," Howard University was founded in 1867, shortly after the American Civil War, and educates thousands of African Americans who make up the majority of its students.

It is one of the US' HBCUs, or historically black colleges and universities, which emerged during the period of racial segregation and remain influential.

Harris graduated from Howard in 1986 and has maintained close ties with the institution.

"I recognize my time at Howard shaped me into the person I am today," she said in a letter published in the school's student newspaper earlier this month.