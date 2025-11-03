George Clooney says replacing Biden with Kamala Harris in 2024 race was "a mistake"

Los Angeles, California - Actor George Clooney recently revealed his thoughts on the Democratic Party's decision to run Kamala Harris in place of former President Joe Biden during the 2024 presidential race.

In a recent interview, George Clooney (r.) revealed that he believed Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris (l.) to take over his presidential campaign bid was a mistake. © Collage: Jill Connelly & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Clooney – a longtime donor to the Democratic Party – sat down for an interview with CBS News, where he defended the op-ed he wrote during the race that was critical of Biden's age and cognitive state.

The op-ed contributed to a push that ultimately saw the politician drop his re-election bid, but Clooney went on to say that Biden and the party's decision to allow the then-vice president to take over wasn't a sound one.

"We had a chance," Clooney explained. "I wanted there to be, as I wrote in the op-ed, a primary. Let's battle-test this quickly and get it up and going."

After Biden dropped out, Harris ran what became the shortest campaign in US history, which she recounts in her recently released memoir 107 Days.

Harris ultimately lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump.

"I think the mistake with it being Kamala is she had to run against her own record," he continued. "It's very hard to do if the point of running is to say, 'I'm not that person.' It's hard to do, and so she was given a very tough task.

"I think it was a mistake, quite honestly," he added. "But we are where we are. We were gonna lose more House seats, they say. So I don't know. To not do it would be to say, 'I'm not gonna tell the truth.'"