George Clooney says replacing Biden with Kamala Harris in 2024 race was "a mistake"
Los Angeles, California - Actor George Clooney recently revealed his thoughts on the Democratic Party's decision to run Kamala Harris in place of former President Joe Biden during the 2024 presidential race.
On Sunday, Clooney – a longtime donor to the Democratic Party – sat down for an interview with CBS News, where he defended the op-ed he wrote during the race that was critical of Biden's age and cognitive state.
The op-ed contributed to a push that ultimately saw the politician drop his re-election bid, but Clooney went on to say that Biden and the party's decision to allow the then-vice president to take over wasn't a sound one.
"We had a chance," Clooney explained. "I wanted there to be, as I wrote in the op-ed, a primary. Let's battle-test this quickly and get it up and going."
After Biden dropped out, Harris ran what became the shortest campaign in US history, which she recounts in her recently released memoir 107 Days.
Harris ultimately lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump.
"I think the mistake with it being Kamala is she had to run against her own record," he continued. "It's very hard to do if the point of running is to say, 'I'm not that person.' It's hard to do, and so she was given a very tough task.
"I think it was a mistake, quite honestly," he added. "But we are where we are. We were gonna lose more House seats, they say. So I don't know. To not do it would be to say, 'I'm not gonna tell the truth.'"
George Clooney responds to Joe Biden's son criticizing him
Back in July, when Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was asked about Clooney and his op-ed sinking his father's campaign, Hunter aggressively criticized the actor, stating, "F**k him and everybody around him."
In his CBS interview, Clooney acknowledged he had seen Hunter's interview, but refused to criticize him in return.
"I could spend a lot of time debunking many of the things he said... but the reality is, I don't think looking backwards like that is helpful to anyone," Clooney said.
"Particularly to him. I don't think it is helpful to the Democratic Party. So I'm just going to wish him well on his ongoing recovery, and I hope he does well and just leave it at that.
"I have many personal opinions about it, but I don't find it to be helpful to have a public spat with him," the Oscar winner concluded.
Cover photo: Collage: Jill Connelly & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP