Kamala Harris faces Gaza protesters on first night of book tour: "It breaks my heart"

New York, New York - Former Vice President Kamala Harris was recently met with pro- Palestine protesters during the first stop of her highly anticipated book tour .

On Wednesday, Kamala Harris faced pro-Palestine protesters while speaking at the first event for her multi-city tour to promote her new memoir. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Wednesday, Harris held the first event in New York City, but the event was derailed several times by protesters.

In a video shared on social media, one protester is seen screaming at Harris, "Your legacy is genocide, the blood of the Palestinians is on your hands!" as they are being escorted out by security.

Harris attempted to share her thoughts on the conflict, but was again railroaded by shouting.

"Let's bring the temperature down, unlike the current President of the United States," Harris clapped back, garnering enthusiastic applause.

"What's happening right now in Gaza, what is happening to the Palestinian people, is outrageous, and it breaks my heart," she continued.

"Donald Trump has given [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] a blank check to do whatever he wants."

The event was interrupted several more times, and at one point, Harris responded, "I'm not president right now. There's nothing I can do."