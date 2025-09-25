Kamala Harris faces Gaza protesters on first night of book tour: "It breaks my heart"
New York, New York - Former Vice President Kamala Harris was recently met with pro-Palestine protesters during the first stop of her highly anticipated book tour.
On Wednesday, Harris held the first event in New York City, but the event was derailed several times by protesters.
In a video shared on social media, one protester is seen screaming at Harris, "Your legacy is genocide, the blood of the Palestinians is on your hands!" as they are being escorted out by security.
Harris attempted to share her thoughts on the conflict, but was again railroaded by shouting.
"Let's bring the temperature down, unlike the current President of the United States," Harris clapped back, garnering enthusiastic applause.
"What's happening right now in Gaza, what is happening to the Palestinian people, is outrageous, and it breaks my heart," she continued.
"Donald Trump has given [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] a blank check to do whatever he wants."
The event was interrupted several more times, and at one point, Harris responded, "I'm not president right now. There's nothing I can do."
How Kamala Harris addressed Gaza during her run for president
Harris' book tour is to promote her new memoir 107 Days, which recounts how she joined the 2024 presidential race after President Joe Biden dropped out, leaving her to run "the shortest presidential campaign in modern history."
During her campaign, Harris vowed to do "everything in my power to end the war in Gaza" if elected, but failed to give details on how her approach might differ, if at all, from President Biden.
She also received heavy criticism from pro-Palestine activists and organizations for refusing to publicly call the situation in Gaza – which has reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 65,000 Palestinians – a genocide, as well as accepting nearly a billion dollars from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).
Harris ultimately lost the presidency to Trump, who has since formed a powerful bond with Netanyahu, continues sending billions of dollars to assist in Israel's occupation of Gaza, and previously "joked" about wiping out the region so that they can build luxury resorts.
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP