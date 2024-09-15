Laura Loomer threatens to sue after Bill Maher suggests she has an "arranged relationship" with Trump

Palm Beach, Florida - Far-right activist and Donald Trump 's close friend Laura Loomer is threatening to sue Bill Maher for jokes he made about her relationship with the former president.

Donald Trump's close ally Laura Loomer (r.) is threatening to sue comedian Bill Maher after he suggested she may be having sex with the former president. © Collage: Michael Kovac / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

During the most recent episode of his show Real Time, Maher brought up how Loomer once posed the theory that pop star Taylor Swift is "in an 'arranged relationship' with Travis Kelce to influence the 2024 election," and argued that she might just be projecting.

"I think maybe Laura Loomer's in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she's very close to Trump," Maher argued.

He went on to say that Loomer is Trump's "type" and suggested they may be having sex because the ex-president has "been a dog for too long" and is allegedly not having relations with his wife, Melania.

Loomer was definitely not a fan of the jokes, as she shared a clip to X of his comments on Saturday and said she "should sue" the comedian for "maliciously and deliberately defaming me."

"This is unacceptable. And it's a full-blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," she added.