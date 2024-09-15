Laura Loomer threatens to sue after Bill Maher suggests she has an "arranged relationship" with Trump
Palm Beach, Florida - Far-right activist and Donald Trump's close friend Laura Loomer is threatening to sue Bill Maher for jokes he made about her relationship with the former president.
During the most recent episode of his show Real Time, Maher brought up how Loomer once posed the theory that pop star Taylor Swift is "in an 'arranged relationship' with Travis Kelce to influence the 2024 election," and argued that she might just be projecting.
"I think maybe Laura Loomer's in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she's very close to Trump," Maher argued.
He went on to say that Loomer is Trump's "type" and suggested they may be having sex because the ex-president has "been a dog for too long" and is allegedly not having relations with his wife, Melania.
Loomer was definitely not a fan of the jokes, as she shared a clip to X of his comments on Saturday and said she "should sue" the comedian for "maliciously and deliberately defaming me."
"This is unacceptable. And it's a full-blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," she added.
The pot calling the kettle black
In recent days, Loomer, who is a conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed white nationalist, has been seen traveling with Trump on the campaign trail and accompanying him to events, including recent ceremonies honoring those lost in the September 11 attacks.
Her recent presence in Trump's orbit has been getting a lot of attention, including criticism from some MAGA Republicans like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who described Loomer's rhetoric as "nasty, racist, and divisive." Senator Lindsey Graham described Loomer as "toxic" and "not at all helpful" to Trump's campaign.
Loomer's threats against Maher have also been criticized on social media, as she is well-known for spreading defamatory conspiracy theories about politicians and celebrities all the time.
Loomer has been feuding with critics on both sides of the aisle as she claims the media is leading an orchestrated "character assassination campaign" against her.
In a follow-up post on Saturday, she took shots at every Republican that is not coming to her defense in light of Maher's comments.
"Don't think I'm not taking note of which conservatives are sitting back doing nothing as these egregious lies and disgusting, malicious things are being said about me by Bill Maher and the state sponsored fake news media networks," Loomer wrote.
"It's interesting watching how weak republicans are," she added. "They just allow the left to make up lies about their strongest fighters."
