Kamala Harris gives tepid answer to questions of Zohran Mamdani endorsement
New York, New York - Former Vice President Kamala Harris has said Zohran Mamdani "should be supported" as the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.
"As far as I'm concerned, he's the Democratic nominee, and he should be supported," Harris told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday night while promoting her new book, 107 Days.
"Do you endorse his candidacy?" Maddow asked, to which the 2024 presidential contender responded, "I support the Democrat in the race, sure. But let me just say this: he's not the only star."
"I know that he's in New York and I know New Yorkers think they're the center of the world, and here we are in New York having this interview," Harris continued.
"But there are people like Barbara Drummond in Mobile, Alabama, Helena Moreno in New Orleans. They're all running for mayor too, and they are stars. So I hope that we don't so over-index on New York City that we lose sight of the stars throughout our country who are right now running for mayor and many other offices."
"So that's where I am. We've got a big tent, and we've got a lot of stars."
Prominent Democrats slow to endorse Zohran Mamdani
Maddow had asked Harris what she thought of "mainline Democratic shyness and agitation about the prospect that [Mamdani's] going to win" the mayoral race.
Many of the party's leading lawmakers have been slow to endorse the 33-year-old state assembly member after he won the Democratic primary back in June.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul finally backed Mamdani earlier this month, prompting a wave of lawmakers to follow suit.
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins are among the politicians who have since endorsed the state representative from Queens.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries remain prominent holdouts.
"I expect to have more to say about the mayor's race shortly," Jefferies said in a CNN interview. "The governor has endorsed, the speaker of the assembly about a week or so ago made an endorsement, and over the weekend, Congresswoman Yvette Clark in the neighboring congressional district, who's a great member of Congress, good friend of mine, made that decision."
"Everyone makes those decisions on an individual basis in terms of their timing, and that's exactly what I'm going to do," the Democratic representative said, adding that "it's a decision that's coming sooner rather than later."
The general election for New York City mayor is just weeks away, with voters set to hit the polls on November 4, 2025.
