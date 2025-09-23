Kamala Harris gives tepid answer to questions of Zohran Mamdani endorsement

New York, New York - Former Vice President Kamala Harris has said Zohran Mamdani "should be supported" as the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris (l.) has said she supports Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race. © Collage: Camille Cohen / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Camille Cohen / AFP

"As far as I'm concerned, he's the Democratic nominee, and he should be supported," Harris told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday night while promoting her new book, 107 Days.

"Do you endorse his candidacy?" Maddow asked, to which the 2024 presidential contender responded, "I support the Democrat in the race, sure. But let me just say this: he's not the only star."

"I know that he's in New York and I know New Yorkers think they're the center of the world, and here we are in New York having this interview," Harris continued.

"But there are people like Barbara Drummond in Mobile, Alabama, Helena Moreno in New Orleans. They're all running for mayor too, and they are stars. So I hope that we don't so over-index on New York City that we lose sight of the stars throughout our country who are right now running for mayor and many other offices."

"So that's where I am. We've got a big tent, and we've got a lot of stars."