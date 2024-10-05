Michael Moore issues dire warning about how Kamala Harris could lose the election to Trump

Traverse City, Michigan - Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore recently shared his thoughts on the 2024 presidential election, and how Democrat Kamala Harris could sabotage her chances at winning.

Michael Moore (l.) recently shared his thoughts on the 2024 presidential election, and how Democrat Kamala Harris (r.) could sabotage her chances at winning. © Collage: Rich Fury & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent post shared on his Substack, Moore – who is well-known for accurately predicting presidential elections – declared that Donald Trump is "toast" and will be "going down in flames" come November.

"Right now, if you know how to really read the polls, or if you have access to the various private and internal polling being conducted by and shared only amongst the elites, Wall Street, and Members of Congress, then you already know that this election was over weeks ago," Moore wrote.

While Moore laid out how Harris will win with her "explosive momentum," defeating Trump in the Electoral College count by 270 to 268, he went on to warn that the former president "has a stellar streak of pulling off the impossible."

The filmmaker argued that the "continued funding and arming" of Israel's bombing campaign of Gaza, or Harris being advised by wealthy donors to "shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a 'move to the center,'" could "reduce or depress the vote."