Kash Patel accused of using $60 million FBI jet for date night amid shutdown

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel is facing backlash for allegedly using a government plane for travel to see his girlfriend perform at a wrestling event.

A MAGA podcaster recently accused Kash Patel (r.) of using his FBI jet to fly his girlfriend around the country amid the ongoing government shutdown. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@alexiswilkins & PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

On October 25, Alexis Wilkins (26), a country singer and the girlfriend of the 45-year-old politician, performed at a Real American Freestyle pro-wrestling event at Penn State University.

In an Instagram post shared the following day, Wilkins included a photo of Patel attending the event, rocking an FBI-branded hoodie.

Former FBI agent turned MAGA influencer Kyle Seraphin quickly started connecting the pieces.

In an X post, he shared screenshots showing the flight logs for Patel's FBI plane, which flew to the local airport that day, took off for Nashville, Tennessee, a few hours later, and then to Texas the following morning for unknown reasons.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Seraphin ripped into Patel, calling it "gross" that he would use "a $60 million aircraft" for travel as the country continues to go through an ongoing shutdown of the federal government.

"We're in the middle of a government shutdown where they're not even gonna pay all of the employees that work for the agency that this guy heads," Seraphin argued.

"And this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend in Nashville on our dime?"