Newsom trashes Trump's White House ballroom project: "Knock-off Versailles"

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) has called President Donald Trump's White House ballroom a "knock-off Versailles" in his latest brutal takedown. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

"While Donald Trump builds his knock-off Versailles on White House grounds, his government shutdown is depriving millions of Californians of federal food assistance," Newsom said in a Monday post on X.

"Trump and his lapdog Congress just don't care, period," he added.

The California Governor has made a habit of trolling Trump over recent months, and over the weekend revealed he's giving a 2028 presidential run some "serious thought."

Newsom's most recent evisceration of Trump comes days after construction crews finished the complete demolition of the White House's historic East Wing.

Trump plans on replacing the East Wing, which was originally built in 1902 and served as the office space for the first lady, with a lavish ballroom.

Spanning more than 90,000 square feet, the luxurious space is expected to cost about $300 million. Trump has insisted that a cohort of private donors will foot the bill, not US taxpayers.