Newsom trashes Trump's White House ballroom project: "Knock-off Versailles"
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom brutally trashed President Donald Trump's White House ballroom project in a social media post, calling it a "knock-off Versailles."
"While Donald Trump builds his knock-off Versailles on White House grounds, his government shutdown is depriving millions of Californians of federal food assistance," Newsom said in a Monday post on X.
"Trump and his lapdog Congress just don't care, period," he added.
The California Governor has made a habit of trolling Trump over recent months, and over the weekend revealed he's giving a 2028 presidential run some "serious thought."
Newsom's most recent evisceration of Trump comes days after construction crews finished the complete demolition of the White House's historic East Wing.
Trump plans on replacing the East Wing, which was originally built in 1902 and served as the office space for the first lady, with a lavish ballroom.
Spanning more than 90,000 square feet, the luxurious space is expected to cost about $300 million. Trump has insisted that a cohort of private donors will foot the bill, not US taxpayers.
Trump dismisses criticism over White House destruction
The extraordinary expense and dramatic demolition scenes are coming as the government shutdown nears the one-month mark, after Republicans and Democrats failed to negotiate a stop-gap spending bill.
President Trump has brushed off criticism he's received over the East Wing's destruction.
"We're building a world-class ballroom. For 150 years, they've wanted a ballroom," Trump told Republican senators last week.
"You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction to the back. You hear that sound? Oh, that's music to my ears. I love that sound," the president said.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images