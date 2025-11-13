Katie Wilson poised to become next mayor of Seattle in nail-biting race

Seattle, Washington - Katie Wilson is poised to become the next mayor of Seattle!

Katie Wilson is due to become the next mayor of Seattle, Washington, after expanding her lead over incumbent Bruce Harrell. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Wednesday's ballot count put Wilson 1,976 votes ahead of incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell – with a maximum of 1,320 ballots left to be tallied.

It is unclear if there will be a recount in the race.

"We're thrilled with the latest drop, which continues to trend in our direction. Ahead by almost 2,000 votes, we now believe that we're in an insurmountable position," Wilson's campaign shared on Instagram.

Harrell was up by more than eight percentage points one day after Election Day, but Wilson took the lead in the tight contest earlier this week.

The 43-year-old frontrunner is the co-founder and executive director of the Transit Riders Union. Her campaign has been compared with that of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in New York City.

Wilson won the August primary election over the more moderate Harrell, who came in second place.

Harrell – who was on the Seattle City Council from 2008 to 2020 before becoming mayor in 2022 – is due to address the people of Seattle on Thursday, possibly to concede the race.

"This campaign was driven by a deep belief that we need to expand the table to include everyone in the decisions that impact their lives," Wilson said in a statement to the Seattle Times. "That is what we will be working to do every day as we set up this new administration."