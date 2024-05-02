Kristi Noem doubles down on puppy killing debacle: "Fake news!"

Sioux Falls, South Dakota - Governor Kristi Noem is continuing to defend her infamous dog killing story with a litany of new excuses and passing of the buck.

In a recent interview, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem doubled down on her dog killing story, but blamed the "fake news" for not telling "the truth." © Melissa Sue Gerrits / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday night, Noem sat down for an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, where she revived a tired Donald Trump line to defend her story.

"Well, Sean, you know how the fake news works," she said.

"They leave out some or most of the facts of a story, they put the worst spin on it, and that's what's happened in this case."

Noem has been receiving harsh backlash after an excerpt from her upcoming memoir No Going Back was made public in which she tells the story of how she killed a 14-month-old dog named Cricket because she believed he was "untrainable."

Critics have argued that the dog was very young, and have pointed to a number of alternative measures she could have taken such as putting him up for adoption or taking him to a shelter.

Noem argued to Hannity that the canine was "a working dog... not a puppy," and insisted she "had" to do it, even though she describes herself as "a dog lover."

"I had a choice between keeping my small children and other people safe, or a dangerous animal, and I chose the safety of my children," she said.