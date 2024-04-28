Trump's rumored VP pick Kristi Noem reveals she shot her own pet: "I hated that dog"

South Dakota - Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, is rumored to be a frontrunner for Donald Trump 's running mate, but a passage from her new book is sparking a fresh wave of backlash for the potential candidate.

The rumored frontrunner to become Donald Trump's (l.) running mate, Kristi Noem, has sparked outrage with the revelation that she shot her own dog. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

In No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, Noem reveals that she once killed her 14-month-old dog.

The book will be published next month, but the Guardian already reported on some excerpts on Friday.



Cricket, as the furry friend was called, was of the German Wirehaired Hound breed and had an "aggressive personality," the Republican explains in her book.

"I hated that dog," the 52-year-old writes.

Apparently unable to train the pup, she even tried a shock collar to attempt to correct his behavior. One day, Cricket escaped Noem's truck and attacked a family's chickens, "grabb[ing] one chicken at a time, crunching it to death with one bite, then dropping it to attack another." The dog then bit her as well.

Cricket was "untrainable" and "dangerous to anyone she came into contact with."

"At that moment," Noem says, "I realized I had to put her down."