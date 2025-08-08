Kristi Noem loses it after latest South Park episode mocks her looks: "So lazy"

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem recently shared her reaction after she was featured as a character in the latest episode of South Park .

In a recent interview, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem slammed South Park after the show mocked her looks in a recent episode. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @SouthPark & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

On Wednesday, the show premiered the second episode of its 27th season titled Got a Nut.

In it, Secretary Noem helps South Park Elementary teacher Mr. Mackey work his way up the ranks as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer after losing his teaching job.

Throughout the episode, the face of Noem's character repeatedly melts off in the middle of conversations as her Botox runs out, and she orders her makeup team to reconstruct her every time it happens.

In an interview on The Glenn Beck Program, Noem revealed she certainly wasn't entertained by the show mocking her looks.

"It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. It's only the liberals and the extremists who do that," Noem lamented.

"If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can't," she added. "They just pick something petty like that."