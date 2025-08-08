Kristi Noem loses it after latest South Park episode mocks her looks: "So lazy"
Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem recently shared her reaction after she was featured as a character in the latest episode of South Park.
On Wednesday, the show premiered the second episode of its 27th season titled Got a Nut.
In it, Secretary Noem helps South Park Elementary teacher Mr. Mackey work his way up the ranks as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer after losing his teaching job.
Throughout the episode, the face of Noem's character repeatedly melts off in the middle of conversations as her Botox runs out, and she orders her makeup team to reconstruct her every time it happens.
In an interview on The Glenn Beck Program, Noem revealed she certainly wasn't entertained by the show mocking her looks.
"It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. It's only the liberals and the extremists who do that," Noem lamented.
"If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can't," she added. "They just pick something petty like that."
South Park takes aim at President Donald Trump's administration
The episode comes as the show has received national attention after airing the season 27 premiere last week, which heavily mocked President Donald Trump on a number of political and personal issues. The second episode continued the jokes, this time bringing in Noem and Vice President JD Vance.
While the White House had a negative reaction to the first episode, calling it a "desperate attempt for attention" as the show hasn't been "relevant for over 20 years," Vance gave a more lax reaction to the second episode, sharing in an X post, "Well, I've finally made it."
Noem's reaction appeared to catch the attention of the South Park team, as they changed the profile picture on their X account to an image of Noem's character with the Botox in her face melting off.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / X / @SouthPark & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP