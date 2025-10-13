Pam Bondi and DHS react after Amy Poehler and Tina Fey roast her and Kristi Noem on SNL
Washington DC - US Attorney General Pam Bondi has shared her reaction after comedian Amy Poehler ruthlessly mocked her during a recent Cold Open skit for Saturday Night Live.
On Saturday night's episode, Poehler, an SNL alum who was on hosting duty, played Bondi in a reenactment of a contentious Senate hearing the attorney general sat through earlier this week, during which she was combative with Democratic lawmakers and dodged a number of tough questions.
"My name is Pam Bondi. I spell it with an 'I' because I ain't gonna answer any of your questions," Poehler joked in the skit.
Then, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, played by fellow SNL alum Tina Fey, entered the scene carrying an assault rifle for no reason.
"That's right – it's me, Kristi Noem. I'm the rarest type of person in Washington DC – a brunette that Donald Trump listens to," Fey joked.
Bondi apparently caught the skit and got a kick out of it, as she shared a screenshot of Poehler and Fey in an X post along with the caption: "[Secretary Noem], should we recreate this picture in Chicago? Loving Amy Poehler!"
While Noem hasn't publicly shared her reaction, the X account for the Department of Homeland Security shared a post that read, "Thanks for the free advertisement [NBC]. Get Criminals out. Make history. Save America."
The post featured a clip of Fey's impression of Noem, along with video of hordes of ICE agents swarming US cities, along with the caption, "Defend the homeland."
Trump administration officials usually can't take a joke
Bondi's reaction to the skit appeared to make light of President Trump's recent efforts to send military troops into the city of Chicago to fight what he claims is an epidemic of rising crime, while DHS used the skit as another way to launch a recruitment ad.
The skit also comes as President Trump and his administration have pushed efforts to go after liberal comedians and news outlets that criticize them, amid public outrage over the assault on freedom of speech. Trump, on multiple occasions, has called for NBC, the company that airs SNL, to lose their broadcasting license.
Though their responses this time around were pretty lackluster, Trump administration officials do not tend to react well when they get mocked in the media.
Back in August, Noem criticized the show South Park for making fun of her, arguing, "It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. It's only the liberals and the extremists who do that."
Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP