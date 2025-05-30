Kristi Noem proven wrong after accusing immigrant of threatening to kill Trump

Washington DC - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently accused an undocumented man of threatening to kill President Donald Trump , but it turns out she was dead wrong.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (r.) recently accused an immigrant man of threatening to kill President Donald Trump, but police believe he was set up. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @Sec_Noem & Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP

On Wednesday, Noem shared an X post announcing that an "illegal alien who threatened to assassinate" the president was now "behind bars."

The post included a photo of a handwritten note that read, "We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans," and it's time Trump "[gets] what he has coming to him."

"I will self deport myself back to Mexico, but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in [h]is head," the note added.

While Noem and other MAGA allies used the story as a warning about the supposed danger immigrants present to the US, it turns out that Ramon Morales Reyes, the undocumented man in question, never actually wrote the note.

Several law enforcement officials recently told CNN that investigators suspect the letter was sent by another man currently awaiting trial in a robbery and assault case in which Reyes was a victim. They believe the man intended to have Reyes deported before he could testify against him.

Authorities further determined that Reyes' handwriting did not match that letter's.