Kristi Noem quietly requests a new private jet amid Trump's Qatar plane scandal
Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly requesting a brand-new private jet for herself in the midst of President Donald Trump's Qatar gift scandal.
In an X post shared on Wednesday, Representative Lauren Underwood of Illinois revealed Noem snuck in a request to replace the Gulfstream 5 she already uses with a new one "paid for with your taxpayer dollars."
"My committee just received a last-minute addition to the Coast Guard's spending plan: $50 million for a new Gulfstream 5 jet for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's personal use," Underwood wrote.
"We should be investing in our national security and improving the lives of our Coasties – not wasting taxpayer dollars on luxury travel and political stunts," she added.
Later that day, during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing, Underwood told Coast Guard Chief Admiral Kevin Lunaday she was "horrified" by the request, and asked if he was aware of it.
Lunaday explained the aircraft was necessary as it provides "secure, reliable, on-demand communications and movement," but added it is "approaching obsolescence and the end of its service life."
In response, Underwood noted the admiral did not answer whether he was directed to purchase the new jet before yielding her time.
Kristi Noem gets mocked for cosplay
Noem's request comes as President Trump has faced heavy backlash for his plans to accept a gifted luxury Boeing jet from the Qatari royal family for use as Air Force One and potentially continue flying in it after his tenure, despite strict rules on presidential gifts.
Since she was appointed to lead DHS, Noem has used the role as a publicity opportunity, as she regularly dresses in bizarre outfits and turns her public appearances into photo ops.
So far, she has cosplayed as a border patrol agent, a firefighter, a military gunman, and a pilot.
During a seperate budget hearing on Wednesday, Democratic members of Congress mocked her for the wild stunts.
Rep. Benny Thompson told Noem, "I'm glad you found time among your many photo ops and costume changes to testify," and Rep. Eric Swalwell argued, "I don't need to wear costumes to show how tough I am."
Cover photo: Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP