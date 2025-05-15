Kristi Noem quietly requests a new private jet amid Trump's Qatar plane scandal

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly requesting a brand-new private jet for herself in the midst of President Donald Trump 's Qatar gift scandal.

Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem recently requested her private plane be replaced as President Donald Trump faces backlash for accepting a gifted jet. © Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP

In an X post shared on Wednesday, Representative Lauren Underwood of Illinois revealed Noem snuck in a request to replace the Gulfstream 5 she already uses with a new one "paid for with your taxpayer dollars."

"My committee just received a last-minute addition to the Coast Guard's spending plan: $50 million for a new Gulfstream 5 jet for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's personal use," Underwood wrote.

"We should be investing in our national security and improving the lives of our Coasties – not wasting taxpayer dollars on luxury travel and political stunts," she added.

Later that day, during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing, Underwood told Coast Guard Chief Admiral Kevin Lunaday she was "horrified" by the request, and asked if he was aware of it.

Lunaday explained the aircraft was necessary as it provides "secure, reliable, on-demand communications and movement," but added it is "approaching obsolescence and the end of its service life."

In response, Underwood noted the admiral did not answer whether he was directed to purchase the new jet before yielding her time.