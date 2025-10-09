Katie Porter's fiery exchange with reporter goes viral amid California governor bid

Irvine, California - California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter has been getting a lot of attention after a video of her nearly storming out of an interview went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, Porter sat down for an interview with CBS California reporter Julie Watts, who asked the politician how she plans to connect with the 40% of voters who supported Republican President Donald Trump.

Porter quickly grew irritated by the question, as she insisted she didn't need the support of Trump voters to win her race for governor.

As Watts pressed Porter to clarify whether she was dismissing Trump's MAGA base outright, Porter accused Watts of being "argumentative" and threatened to call off the interview.

"I want to have a pleasant, positive conversation in which you ask me about every issue on this list," Porter stated. "And if every question, you're going to make up a follow-up question, then we're never going to get there."

Watts pleaded with Porter to stay, but insisted she would continue asking follow-up questions "because that's my job as a journalist."

In response, Porter declared, "I don't want to have an unhappy experience with you" and reluctantly carried out the rest of the interview.