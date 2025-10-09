Katie Porter's fiery exchange with reporter goes viral amid California governor bid
Irvine, California - California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter has been getting a lot of attention after a video of her nearly storming out of an interview went viral on social media.
On Tuesday, Porter sat down for an interview with CBS California reporter Julie Watts, who asked the politician how she plans to connect with the 40% of voters who supported Republican President Donald Trump.
Porter quickly grew irritated by the question, as she insisted she didn't need the support of Trump voters to win her race for governor.
As Watts pressed Porter to clarify whether she was dismissing Trump's MAGA base outright, Porter accused Watts of being "argumentative" and threatened to call off the interview.
"I want to have a pleasant, positive conversation in which you ask me about every issue on this list," Porter stated. "And if every question, you're going to make up a follow-up question, then we're never going to get there."
Watts pleaded with Porter to stay, but insisted she would continue asking follow-up questions "because that's my job as a journalist."
In response, Porter declared, "I don't want to have an unhappy experience with you" and reluctantly carried out the rest of the interview.
All eyes are on California
Porter has represented California in Congress since 2019, and she's made a name for herself as a sharp-tongued Democrat who has gone viral for pushing hard questions on individuals during House hearings.
The governor's race in California has been receiving national attention, as current Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to launch a campaign for president in 2028.
Prior to the awkward interview, Porter was seen as a leading contender ever since former Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran for president against Trump in 2024, announced she would not seek the governorship.
In reaction to Porter's interview scandal, her Democratic challenger, Betty Yee, shared an X post describing her opponent as a "weak, self-destructive candidate unfit to lead California," adding, "It's time for her to drop out of this race."
Cover photo: Jerod Harris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP