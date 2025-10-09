Newsom says Joe Rogan is too "chicken" to have him on his show in fiery clapback

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom said that podcaster Joe Rogan is too "chicken" to have him on his show as he slammed the right-wing commentator for claims he made about California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) said that Joe Rogan is too "chicken" to have him on his show. © Collage: AFP/Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images & AFP/Patrick T. Fallon

"Joe Rogan is too [chicken emoji] to have me on his show and expose his listeners to the truth, so I'll put it here," Newsom said in an angry and mocking post on social media.

Newsom went on to tout California's position as the 4th largest economy in the world, its manufacturing and farming prowess, its position as a tech and investment hub, and its education standards.

"I could continue… invite me on any time," he concluded the post, in a clear challenge to Rogan, who fronts one of the world's biggest podcasts, to have him on the show as a guest.

Along with his long list of achievements, Newsom reshared a clip of Rogan ranting about California and bad-mouthing him.

"They don't have any faith in Gavin Newsom," Rogan says in the clip. "Which is kind of funny because he wants to be president so bad."

"You can't ruin a city and then go on to ruin a state and say, 'Guys, that was just practice, when I get in as president, I'm gonna fix it, I'll fix it all.'"

Newsom, who also hosts his own podcast, has repeatedly faced criticism from MAGA supporters, commentators, and politicians over his record as California's governor.