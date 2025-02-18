Kristi Noem vows to "hunt down" undocumented migrants in new DHS ad campaign

The Department of Homeland Security has launched an ad campaign featuring its head, Kristi Noem, warning undocumented migrants to leave or face deportation. © Manuel Balce Ceneta / POOL / AFP

On Monday, the department announced the launch of "a national and international ad campaign that warns illegal aliens to leave our country NOW or face deportation with the inability to return to the US."

According to ABC News, the DHS has spent millions on the campaign, which will air one version of the ad in the US and a different one abroad. They will air on the radio, broadcast TV, and digital in multiple countries and languages.

The domestic ad, which the DHS shared on social media, features Noem praising Trump for his efforts to "secure the border" and sending a stern warning to those already in the country illegally.

"President Trump has a clear message: if you are here illegally, we will find you and deport you. You will never return," Noem stated. "But if you leave now, you may have an opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American Dream.

"If you are a criminal alien considering entering America illegally: Don't even think about it," she added. "If you come here and break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States."