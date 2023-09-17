Lauren Boebert issues apology of sorts after getting kicked out of Denver Beetlejuice show

Denver, Colorado - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has issued an apology of sorts after getting kicked out of a Beetlejuice musical performance in Denver.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has apologized days after getting ejected from a Denver performance of the Beetlejuice musical. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community," Boebert said in a Friday statement, according to the Colorado Sun.

The far-right Republican went on to say that her "public and difficult divorce" has created a "challenging personal time for me and my entire family."

"I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday," she added.

Boebert's apology came days after she and a male friend were kicked out of the Beetlejuice musical in Denver for vaping, groping each other, and other raucous behavior during the show.

The incident, caught on tape, shows Boebert's disturbing actions and subsequent escort from the venue. The congresswoman initially denied vaping and tried to suggest she was kicked out for enjoying the performance too much, claiming on X that she "[pleaded] guilty to laughing and singing too loud!"

The social media backlash to the incident continued throughout the week, with Boebert finally issuing an apology on Friday.