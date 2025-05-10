Marjorie Taylor Greene gives up on Senate seat in post lashing out at Republicans!

Washington DC - Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed her fellow Republicans in a rambling social media post in which she confirmed that she won't run for a Senate seat in Georgia.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has decided not to run for the Georgia Senate seat in 2026. © AFP/Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

MTG announced the decision in a rambling post on X in which she railed against members of her own party.

"The Senate doesn't work," she claimed. "It;s designed to obstruct the will of the people and protect the Uniparty's grip on power."

"You know who they are. You've watched them sabotage Trump's agenda for years. They don't fear you, and they don't serve you."

While she claimed that she could easily beat Jon Ossoff, the incumbent Democratic senator, she claimed the Senate "is where good ideas go to die."

"That's why I'm not running," she explained. "I won't fight for a team that refuses to win, that protects its weakest players, and that undermines the very people it's supposed to serve."

MTG was widely expected to get the Republican nomination in the event that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp pulled out of the race – which he duly did on Monday.