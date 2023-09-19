Lauren Boebert issues update on Democrat date who fondled her at Beetlejuice show

Washington DC - Representative Lauren Boebert claims she dumped the date that was with her when she was recently escorted out of a Beetlejuice performance for her disruptive behavior.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert dumped the man she was on a date with when she was kicked out of a theater performance of Beetlejuice earlier this month. © SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP

Boebert has been at the center of a media firestorm following her wild date night, but she claims she is now done with the guy she was with.

"Ultimately, all future date nights have been canceled, and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date," she told TMZ.

On September 10, Boebert attended a show at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado with a man later identified as Quinn Gallagher, a registered Democrat and local bar owner.

The two were kicked out of the show that night by security for allegedly "vaping, singing, causing a disturbance."

When Boebert tried to publicly downplay the incident, the theater released surveillance video taken during the incident.

At one point in the clip, Boebert and her date are seen fondling each other in the middle of the performance.

"All in all, you know, it was mostly a lovely time, and I've taken responsibility for my actions," she said, also describing Gallagher as a "wonderful man."