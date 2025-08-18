Lindsey Graham makes new threat against Russia over kidnapped Ukrainian children

Washington DC - MAGA Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened to push through a bill designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism over the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.

The South Carolina senator used an appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Features program to threaten to support bipartisan legislation designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

The designation would be put forward on the basis that Russia must return the tens of thousands of Ukrainian children it has kidnapped during its attempted invasion.

"I intend to push the return of these children until I can't push anymore," Graham told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.

"If they do not return these children to Ukraine, the 19,000, then I'm going to push legislation to make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under US law."

It is estimated that as many as 35,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia and taken across the border. Very little is known about their whereabouts, conditions, and lives in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky brought up the matter with President Donald Trump in February during his ill-fated meeting in the Oval Office.

During the meeting and after being shown pictures, Trump completely brushed off Zelensky and simply said "That's tough stuff," before rambling about a resources deal with Ukraine.

"They should be a state sponsor of terrorism, Russia, until they return the children," Graham said of the matter. "So any peace deal must include the return of the kidnapped children by Russia to Ukraine."