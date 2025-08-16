Leaked draft for upcoming MAHA report shows RFK Jr. loosening stance on pesticides
Washington DC - Health Department Secretary and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is preparing to release another "Make America Healthy Again (MAHA)" report, some of which was recently leaked to the press.
The MAHA Commission – which RFK Jr. leads – is expected to release their second report in the coming weeks, which will give recommendations on handling chronic diseases among American children.
A draft strategy document obtained by Politico reveals the commission plans to call on the government to investigate food ingredients and chemical exposures, reform Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory pathways, and urge the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to research technology that can decrease the use of pesticides.
It also outlines how the Health Department and the Domestic Policy Council will develop a framework for "ensuring America has the best childhood vaccine schedule," and put more focus into addressing vaccine-related injuries.
While the points on food and vaccines are no surprise, the lackluster action related to pesticides contradicts Kennedy's previously fierce opposition to their use in food production and calls for a strict crackdown on them.
MAHA ally Dave Murphy told Politico, "It’s an administration at war with itself, because there are way too many industry influences on certain things, and the way they’re getting their way is to try to keep sniping at Bobby."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced heat for first MAHA report
The upcoming report comes after the commission released its first back in May, which received heavy criticism for including broken citation links and crediting authors with papers they say they did not write.
The second report was originally scheduled to be submitted to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, but was delayed at the last minute for unknown reasons.
A White House official told Politico that the delay was called to allow the administration to "coordinate officials' schedules," while two anonymous sources told the outlet it was because the administration is "taking time to review it to make sure it's not f***ed up like last time."
In a statement regarding the draft, a White House spokesperson said, "Any documents purporting to be the second MAHA Report should be disregarded as speculative literature."
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP