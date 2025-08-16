Leaked draft for upcoming MAHA report shows RFK Jr. loosening stance on pesticides

Washington DC - Health Department Secretary and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is preparing to release another "Make America Healthy Again (MAHA)" report, some of which was recently leaked to the press.

An alleged draft of an upcoming Health Department report suggests that the agency's leader Robert F. Kennedy Jr. won't be pushing strict pesticide regulations. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The MAHA Commission – which RFK Jr. leads – is expected to release their second report in the coming weeks, which will give recommendations on handling chronic diseases among American children.

A draft strategy document obtained by Politico reveals the commission plans to call on the government to investigate food ingredients and chemical exposures, reform Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory pathways, and urge the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to research technology that can decrease the use of pesticides.

It also outlines how the Health Department and the Domestic Policy Council will develop a framework for "ensuring America has the best childhood vaccine schedule," and put more focus into addressing vaccine-related injuries.

While the points on food and vaccines are no surprise, the lackluster action related to pesticides contradicts Kennedy's previously fierce opposition to their use in food production and calls for a strict crackdown on them.

MAHA ally Dave Murphy told Politico, "It’s an administration at war with itself, because there are way too many industry influences on certain things, and the way they’re getting their way is to try to keep sniping at Bobby."