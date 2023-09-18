Lauren Boebert offers more excuses as conservatives blast her for Beetlejuice scandal

Washington DC - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been on an apology tour since she was embarrassingly kicked out of a Beetlejuice musical, but some of her fellow conservatives aren't buying it.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert backtracked her apology after she was kicked out of a play over the weekend, and conservative pundits aren't impressed. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Boebert offered a second apology of sorts during an interview with One America News.

"I was a little too eccentric... I'm well known for having a very animated personality," she explained. "I was laughing, I was singing, having a fantastic time, was told to kinda settle it down a little bit, which I did, but then, my next slip up was taking a picture."

The congresswoman was caught on surveillance video being escorted out of the show at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado on September 10 for "vaping, singing, causing a disturbance," according to staff.

She was also seen arguing with staff on the way out, reportedly telling them "Do you know who I am?!" and "I will be contacting the mayor!"

"There was no arguing," Boebert claimed during the latest interview. "[There are] reports saying that I was arguing, threatening to call the Denver mayor. I don't know why I would ever call the Denver mayor. I think he would have tried to lock me up!"

OAN host Dan Ball proposed the theory that Denver liberals probably recognized her as "that MAGA girl" and orchestrated the entire incident.

"I think they did," she responded with a laugh.