Lauren Boebert offers more excuses as conservatives blast her for Beetlejuice scandal
Washington DC - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been on an apology tour since she was embarrassingly kicked out of a Beetlejuice musical, but some of her fellow conservatives aren't buying it.
On Saturday, Boebert offered a second apology of sorts during an interview with One America News.
"I was a little too eccentric... I'm well known for having a very animated personality," she explained. "I was laughing, I was singing, having a fantastic time, was told to kinda settle it down a little bit, which I did, but then, my next slip up was taking a picture."
The congresswoman was caught on surveillance video being escorted out of the show at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado on September 10 for "vaping, singing, causing a disturbance," according to staff.
She was also seen arguing with staff on the way out, reportedly telling them "Do you know who I am?!" and "I will be contacting the mayor!"
"There was no arguing," Boebert claimed during the latest interview. "[There are] reports saying that I was arguing, threatening to call the Denver mayor. I don't know why I would ever call the Denver mayor. I think he would have tried to lock me up!"
OAN host Dan Ball proposed the theory that Denver liberals probably recognized her as "that MAGA girl" and orchestrated the entire incident.
"I think they did," she responded with a laugh.
Prominent conservatives slam Lauren Boebert for her behavior
Last Friday, as backlash over the event grew, Boebert issued a statement apologizing for the incident. She also blamed her "public and difficult divorce," and said that her behavior on September 10 "fell short of my values."
Some prominent conservative figures have been extremely critical of the incident, including far-right commentator Ann Coulter, who called Boebert a "totally embarrassing bimbo," and former Donald Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, who reportedly described the incident as "embarrassing and disrespectful."
GOP commentator Meghan McCain posted a brief rant on social media, calling Boebert "trash," ripping her for lecturing the country on "family values" while not being able to uphold them.
Boebert did not mention her alleged vaping at the show during the OAN interview.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP