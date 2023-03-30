Lauren Boebert won't stop talking about public urination in bizarre hearing

Washington DC - During a US House hearing on crime in Washington DC, Representative Lauren Boebert couldn't stop talking over the scourge of... public urination.

In a video shared on Twitter, Boebert is seen grilling and constantly interrupting city council member Charles Allen in a failed attempt to get him in a "gotcha" moment.

"Did you or did you not decriminalize public urination in Washington DC?" she asks.

"No, we did not," he responds.

"Did you lead the charge to do so?" she asks, rephrasing the original question.

"No, the revised criminal code left that as a criminal charge," Allen explained.

Boebert continues to press him, making bizarre attempts to get him to admit being in support of public urination, even asking "Do you support peeing in public?"

"We have records that show you were in favor of removing that criminal offense, and allowing public urination," she goes on to claim.

Allen continues to say no, reminding Boebert that public urination in DC is in fact still a crime.

Boebert's distraction wasn't welcomed by some of her fellow politicians. Democratic Rep. Becca Balint accused her of "choosing to waste our time... talking about public urination over and over."