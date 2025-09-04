Boebert joins opposition to Trump's decision to move US Space Command HQ
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has come out in opposition to President Donald Trump's recent decision to move the US Space Command headquarters out of her state of Colorado.
Earlier this week, President Trump announced during a news conference that the headquarters "will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama," and revealed that Colorado having mail-in voting "played a big factor."
In response, all House and Senate members representing Colorado, including Boebert who represents the state's 4th District, came together to release a joint statement, which declared they are "united in fighting to reverse this decision" which "weakens our national security at the worst possible time."
"Moving Space Command sets our space defense apparatus back years, wastes billions of taxpayer dollars, and hands the advantage to the converging threats of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea," the statement argued, adding the move will negatively impact Colorado "civilian businesses and workers on which the Command now relies."
"Colorado Springs is the appropriate home for US Space Command, and we will take the necessary action to keep it there."
Is Boebert distancing herself from Trump and MAGA?
Boebert throwing in support for the opposition is surprising, as the Trump-endorsed congresswoman has made her loyalty to Trump and MAGA the biggest selling point of her political career, even going as far to claim in 2022 that she believes Trump was "anointed" by God to be president.
But it appears the tide may be turning. House members have recently been pushing an effort to force a vote on the release of files related to infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, with Boebert being only one of four Republicans supporting the measure.
Trump, who was longtime friends with Epstein and faces accusations of being named in the files, has aggressively opposed the effort, recently declaring it would be considered "a very hostile act to the administration."
Cover photo: Collage: ALEX WONG & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP