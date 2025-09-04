Boebert joins opposition to Trump's decision to move US Space Command HQ

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has come out in opposition to President Donald Trump 's recent decision to move the US Space Command headquarters out of her state of Colorado.

Lauren Boebert recently joined other Colorado lawmakers in opposing President Donald Trump's decision to move Space Command out of their state. © Collage: ALEX WONG & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this week, President Trump announced during a news conference that the headquarters "will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama," and revealed that Colorado having mail-in voting "played a big factor."

In response, all House and Senate members representing Colorado, including Boebert who represents the state's 4th District, came together to release a joint statement, which declared they are "united in fighting to reverse this decision" which "weakens our national security at the worst possible time."

"Moving Space Command sets our space defense apparatus back years, wastes billions of taxpayer dollars, and hands the advantage to the converging threats of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea," the statement argued, adding the move will negatively impact Colorado "civilian businesses and workers on which the Command now relies."

"Colorado Springs is the appropriate home for US Space Command, and we will take the necessary action to keep it there."