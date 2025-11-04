Lauren Boebert under fire for racist Halloween costume mocking Mexican migrants
Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has come under fire for donning an offensive Halloween costume mocking Mexican immigrants amid President Donald Trump's aggressive deportation agenda.
In photos obtained by ABC News, Boebert is seen dressed as a Mexican woman in a traditional dress and sombrero, while her boyfriend Kyle Pearcy wears the uniform of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.
Other images that went viral online reveal another layer to the racist costume: a sign held by Boebert that read "Mexican Word of the day: JUICY. Tell me if Juicy Ice coming" – mocking an accented pronunciation of "you see."
Social media users quickly slammed Boebert over the shocking costume, and according to one eyewitness, partygoers felt the same way.
"It is the most disgusting thing I have ever seen," one attendee told ABC News.
"Even the conservatives [at the party] were in shock. People avoided them."
The Colorado representative, however, had no regrets.
"It's a Halloween costume," her office said in a statement. "Tell our Senators to vote for the CR and open the government. They are choosing to let millions of American families suffer."
Boebert is no stranger to controversy, as the far-right politician has been slammed for embracing unfounded conspiracy theories and making racist remarks about her colleagues.
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP