Lauren Boebert under fire for racist Halloween costume mocking Mexican migrants

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has come under fire for donning an offensive Halloween costume mocking Mexican immigrants amid President Donald Trump 's aggressive deportation agenda.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has sparked outrage with a racist Halloween costume mocking Mexican immigrants amid aggressive ICE raids across the US. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In photos obtained by ABC News, Boebert is seen dressed as a Mexican woman in a traditional dress and sombrero, while her boyfriend Kyle Pearcy wears the uniform of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

Other images that went viral online reveal another layer to the racist costume: a sign held by Boebert that read "Mexican Word of the day: JUICY. Tell me if Juicy Ice coming" – mocking an accented pronunciation of "you see."

Social media users quickly slammed Boebert over the shocking costume, and according to one eyewitness, partygoers felt the same way.

"It is the most disgusting thing I have ever seen," one attendee told ABC News.

"Even the conservatives [at the party] were in shock. People avoided them."

The Colorado representative, however, had no regrets.

"It's a Halloween costume," her office said in a statement. "Tell our Senators to vote for the CR and open the government. They are choosing to let millions of American families suffer."