Lauren Boebert caught beefing with bouncer outside George Santos Christmas party
Washington DC - Far-right congresswoman Lauren Boebert was caught on video arguing with the bouncer guarding the door into George Santos' exclusive Christmas Party.
On Tuesday night, Boebert and a group of her staff hit the nation's capital to attend "Santos Clause 2025," which Santos had previously warned would have a strict door list.
But when the Boebert squad made it to the event, the bouncer for the evening stopped them from entering.
In video captured by TMZ, Boebert is heard insisting "we're on the list, so go ahead and look," to which the man, identified as Vish Burra, replied: "I know you're on the list, Lauren."
Burra later told the outlet that Santos had only approved Boebert and a few members of her staff, not the entire team, and his boss was "adamant" about upholding the guest list.
In an X post, he said: "THE QUEEN SANTOS GETS WHAT SHE WANTS, AND SHE ONLY WANTED HANDPICKED PEOPLE ON THE LIST!"
Who is Vish Burra?
Santos, a former representative of New York, was ousted from Congress in 2023 after an ethics report alleged that he filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.
He was later sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to using stolen donor money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle for himself.
After serving just three months, Santos saw his sentence commuted by President Donald Trump.
During Santos' time in politics, Burra worked as an aide to the politician, and has been seen doing security for a number of MAGA figures, such as Laura Loomer.
Earlier this year, he began working for the right-wing news outlet One America News as a producer for the Matt Gaetz Show, but he was fired last month for sharing a "highly offensive" antisemitic video on social media.
Despite both of their troubled lives, Santos' party managed to attract over 100 guests, with some of the biggest names in MAGA, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, who played a role in helping get his sentence commuted.
Boebert wasn't the only one who had trouble at the door, as Florida Rep. Ana Paulina Luna also had members of her team blocked from attending.
Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Rod LAMKEY / various sources / AFP