Lauren Boebert caught beefing with bouncer outside George Santos Christmas party

On Tuesday, Lauren Boebert was recently caught on film arguing with the bouncer outside of George Santos' Christmas Party in Washington DC. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Rod LAMKEY / various sources / AFP

On Tuesday night, Boebert and a group of her staff hit the nation's capital to attend "Santos Clause 2025," which Santos had previously warned would have a strict door list.

But when the Boebert squad made it to the event, the bouncer for the evening stopped them from entering.

In video captured by TMZ, Boebert is heard insisting "we're on the list, so go ahead and look," to which the man, identified as Vish Burra, replied: "I know you're on the list, Lauren."

Burra later told the outlet that Santos had only approved Boebert and a few members of her staff, not the entire team, and his boss was "adamant" about upholding the guest list.

In an X post, he said: "THE QUEEN SANTOS GETS WHAT SHE WANTS, AND SHE ONLY WANTED HANDPICKED PEOPLE ON THE LIST!"